US Vulnerable to Russia, China Nuclear Strike

Despite the common mantra that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," nuclear victory is not only possible, but proven.
World War II was a nuclear war, fought and won by the United States. It should be obvious, even to anti-nuclear fanatics, that a nuclear war can be fought and won, at least against any state that does not have nuclear weapons – which includes most of the nations of the world.
