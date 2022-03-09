Will US Cave to Ukraine No-Fly Zone Pleas?

The Biden administration and most U.S. lawmakers remain staunch opponents of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, even as the Russian military continues its bombardment – but continued pleas from a growing chorus of domestic advocates has military analysts concerned that the U.S. could be slowly inching toward greenlighting such a risky venture.

The latest salvo from supporters came Tuesday morning, as 30 foreign policy experts – including ex-military personnel such as retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, the former supreme allied commander for Europe – signed an open letter pleading with President Joe Biden to support a "limited no-fly zone."