12 US Cities Broke Annual Homicide Records During Deadly 2021

Amid a nationwide uptick in violence, a dozen major U.S. cities reported breaking their yearly homicide record in 2021 – with some of the cities shattering their previous highs with months left in the year.

The startling stats were illustrated as part of an ABC News analysis using data supplied from each state’s police department. A research Twitter account managed by the Republican National Committee tweeted out the map with the message: “All 12 cities are run by Democrats.”