×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | cities | homicide | crime

12 US Cities Broke Annual Homicide Records During Deadly 2021

Police officers lock down the scene after two NYPD officers were shot in New York City on Jan. 21, 2022. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 February 2022 06:34 AM

Amid a nationwide uptick in violence, a dozen major U.S. cities reported breaking their yearly homicide record in 2021 – with some of the cities shattering their previous highs with months left in the year.

The startling stats were illustrated as part of an ABC News analysis using data supplied from each state’s police department. A research Twitter account managed by the Republican National Committee tweeted out the map with the message: “All 12 cities are run by Democrats.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Amid a nationwide uptick in violence, a dozen major U.S. cities reported breaking their yearly homicide record in 2021 - with some of the cities shattering their previous highs with months left in the year. The startling stats were illustrated as part of an ABC News analysis...
us, cities, homicide, crime
1097
2022-34-09
Wednesday, 09 February 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved