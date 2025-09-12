WATCH TV LIVE

Study: US Among Worst in Processing COVID Vaccine Injury Claims

Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:23 AM

While Democrats chide HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his views on vaccines, only a small fraction of Americans who have filed injury claims from COVID-19 vaccines have had their cases reviewed.

The United States has reviewed by far the lowest percentage of COVID vaccine injury claims of more than a dozen countries noted in a study released this year by sciencedirect.com.

Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:23 AM
