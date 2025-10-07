WATCH TV LIVE

Russian Anti-Satellite Capabilities Threaten UK

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 07:19 AM EDT

Russia's fight against NATO grows in space. This time, British space assets have been threatened.

This comes amid Britain's central role in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Space Command has monitored an increasing effort by Russia and China to "actively deny access to and use of space by the United States and its allies and partners" over the past several years.

