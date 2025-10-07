Russian Anti-Satellite Capabilities Threaten UK

Russia's fight against NATO grows in space. This time, British space assets have been threatened.
This comes amid Britain's central role in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Space Command has monitored an increasing effort by Russia and China to "actively deny access to and use of space by the United States and its allies and partners" over the past several years.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin