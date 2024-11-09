'Human Safari': Ukraine Says Russia Drones Hunt Civilians

Civilians in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kherson say they're being hunted down by Russian drones in a deadly game of "human safari" that puts them in fear of their lives if they step outside their doors.

The only reprieve they get is on foggy or rainy days when drones of all sizes can't buzz through the air to seek out targets, whether it is a person riding a bike, driving a car, or just standing outside in their backyards, seeking some fresh air or maybe taking a smoke break, reports the Kyiv Independent.