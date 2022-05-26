×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | vladimir putin | russia | us | nuclear weapons | NATO

On Nuclear Brink in Ukraine, US Intelligence Is Blind

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 May 2022 06:17 AM

Washington and the world are holding their collective breath waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons to win his losing war in Ukraine.

Putin has already threatened "lightning fast" nuclear strikes against NATO for supporting Ukraine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Washington and the world are holding their collective breath waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons to win his losing war in Ukraine.
ukraine, vladimir putin, russia, us, nuclear weapons, NATO
858
2022-17-26
Thursday, 26 May 2022 06:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved