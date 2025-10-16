The Global Drone Wars: How Cartels Learned Battlefield Tradecraft in Ukraine

From the outside, a gutted factory on the edge of a Ukrainian city doesn't seem like the cradle of a new form of criminal warfare.
But inside one of these sites, improvised obstacle courses and flight rigs have become a crucible for what are perhaps the most consequential weapons of the 21st century: unmanned aerial vehicles — small, fast, and cheap to build, yet devastating when converted into flying bombs.
