Ukraine Aid Puts America Last, Say 57 House Republicans

Frustrated by a worsening financial crisis affecting Americans at home, 57 House Republicans voted against sending another $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as that country continues to battle back the Russian invasion that began Feb. 24.

While the measure, which totaled $7 billion more than even President Joe Biden's initial request, ultimately passed, 368-57, on Tuesday night, not all lawmakers were on board with sending Ukraine more assistance intended to keep the country's defense capabilities strong and economy afloat when Americans are facing record-high prices on food, gas, and other necessities.