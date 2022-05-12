×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | aid | america | 40 billion | republicans

Ukraine Aid Puts America Last, Say 57 House Republicans

President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 9. (Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:33 AM

Frustrated by a worsening financial crisis affecting Americans at home, 57 House Republicans voted against sending another $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as that country continues to battle back the Russian invasion that began Feb. 24.

While the measure, which totaled $7 billion more than even President Joe Biden's initial request, ultimately passed, 368-57, on Tuesday night, not all lawmakers were on board with sending Ukraine more assistance intended to keep the country's defense capabilities strong and economy afloat when Americans are facing record-high prices on food, gas, and other necessities.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Frustrated by a worsening financial crisis affecting Americans at home, 57 House Republicans voted against sending another $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as that country continues to battle back the Russian invasion that began Feb. 24.
ukraine, aid, america, 40 billion, republicans
1007
2022-33-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved