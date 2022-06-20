The 10 UFO Questions US Officials Still Must Answer

The May 17 congressional hearing on UFOs – the first such event in 50 years – left those who tuned in hoping to find out who or what is zipping across the skies with more questions than answers.

Still, both those who are concerned that the objects invading U.S. airspace are foreign adversary tech and those who believe the crafts have otherworldly origins were encouraged that Congress is finally taking "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP) sightings seriously after decades of stigmatization.