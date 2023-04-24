UFO Sightings Likely 'Sophisticated Military Tech'

The head of the Pentagon's top UFO office told a Senate subcommittee last week that, even though 650 sightings remain under review, "no credible evidence" has been unearthed to show that any of the mysterious objects originated someplace other than Earth – a conclusion that has many experts convinced the unexplainable events are close encounters with the advanced tech of U.S. adversaries.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office that is responsible for tracking any strange objects spotted above, seemed to dismiss theories that the sightings could be evidence of alien activity.