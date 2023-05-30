Division Over UFO Sighting Highlights Difficult Task

The polarizing viewpoints surrounding a new video of a UFO sighting over a California military base underscore just how complicated getting to the bottom of such close encounters can be for investigators.
Two UFO experts – Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp – revealed new footage on their "Weaponized" podcast showing a purported UFO sighting over Twentynine Palms, Calif., in April 2021. The duo says the more than 10-minute video shows something that appears to be a black triangular object with five red lights. It was allegedly witnessed by more than 50 people, including Marines stationed on the Camp Wilson base.
