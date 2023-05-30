×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | sighting | california | military | base | pentagon

Division Over UFO Sighting Highlights Difficult Task

An unexplained object is seen as it is tracked soaring high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 07:09 AM EDT

The polarizing viewpoints surrounding a new video of a UFO sighting over a California military base underscore just how complicated getting to the bottom of such close encounters can be for investigators.

Two UFO experts – Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp – revealed new footage on their "Weaponized" podcast showing a purported UFO sighting over Twentynine Palms, Calif., in April 2021. The duo says the more than 10-minute video shows something that appears to be a black triangular object with five red lights. It was allegedly witnessed by more than 50 people, including Marines stationed on the Camp Wilson base.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The polarizing viewpoints surrounding a new video of a UFO sighting over a California military base underscore just how complicated getting to the bottom of such close encounters can be for investigators.
ufo, sighting, california, military, base, pentagon
991
2023-09-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved