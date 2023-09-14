Mysterious 'UFO' Shootdowns Still Shrouded in Secrecy

It has been seven months since a U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska – and national security experts believe Americans are being purposefully kept in the dark about the details of what was lurking above.

Even during President Joe Biden's recent visit to the Last Frontier State, there was no mention or update about the unidentified aerial object he ordered to be shot down. There has also been no update on the shootdowns of two other strange objects that were spotted over the Yukon and Lake Huron. The three engagements came in swift succession about a week after the highly publicized takedown of a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.