Confusion Over Trio of 'UFO' Shootdowns Recalls Gulf of Tonkin

The odd and continually changing story surrounding the unidentified flying "objects" shot out of the sky over North America in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon debacle has a pertinent – and startling – historical parallel from nearly 60 years ago that bears remembering as more information is revealed about the dangerous and benign items floating above the homeland.

In an odd turn of events to the already confusing Chinese spy balloon episode, the Biden Administration recently walked back the initial assessments that leaked in the press indicating objects 2, 3, and 4 – shot down in rapid succession from Feb. 10-12 – were spy craft, potentially of Chinese origin, of similar origin and intent to the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina on Feb. 4.