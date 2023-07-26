UFO Hearing Could 'Blow the Lid Off' Flying Objects Mystery

No more "the truth is out there" talk – if Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., achieves his goal, he'll get the "truth out there" on Wednesday about the mysterious objects that have been flying above us.

Experts remain hopeful that the House Oversight Committee's hearing Wednesday morning on unidentified aerial phenomena, the official government designation for what the public generally calls UFOs, will leave them, and the American people, with more answers than questions. Finally.