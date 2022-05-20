UFO Hearing Exposes US Military Failures, Limitations

The apparent inability of top intelligence and military officials to explain who or what is responsible for increased sightings of "unexplained aerial phenomena" – including frequent occurrences near military sea and air assets – reveals striking failures by the United States in its own technological innovations and its capacity to identify the advancements of its adversaries, experts say.

The revelations about U.S. capabilities came as officials testified this week as part of the first congressional hearing on UFOs in 50 years. Last summer, a highly anticipated intelligence report didn't rule out any possibilities on the origins of some of the more concerning incidents observed by military airmen and ship crews during the past several years. And Tuesday's hearing indicated that the top three theories about what lurks above are still in play: 1). Secret U.S. government or private industry developmental programs 2). Foreign adversarial systems 3). Extra-terrestrial craft.