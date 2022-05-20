×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | hearing | military | innovations | failures

UFO Hearing Exposes US Military Failures, Limitations

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray explains a video of an unidentified aerial phenomena, as he testifies before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 17. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 06:28 AM

The apparent inability of top intelligence and military officials to explain who or what is responsible for increased sightings of "unexplained aerial phenomena" – including frequent occurrences near military sea and air assets – reveals striking failures by the United States in its own technological innovations and its capacity to identify the advancements of its adversaries, experts say.

The revelations about U.S. capabilities came as officials testified this week as part of the first congressional hearing on UFOs in 50 years. Last summer, a highly anticipated intelligence report didn't rule out any possibilities on the origins of some of the more concerning incidents observed by military airmen and ship crews during the past several years. And Tuesday's hearing indicated that the top three theories about what lurks above are still in play: 1). Secret U.S. government or private industry developmental programs 2). Foreign adversarial systems 3). Extra-terrestrial craft.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The apparent inability of top intelligence what is responsible for increased sightings of "unexplained aerial phenomena" reveals failures by the United States in its own technological innovations and its capacity to identify the advancements of its adversaries, experts say.
ufo, hearing, military, innovations, failures
1194
2022-28-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved