×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | hearing | congress | david fravor | ryan graves | david grusch | aoc

5 Key Takeaways From UFO Hearing

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 26. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:26 AM EDT

While Wednesday's congressional hearing seeking to get to the bottom of the UFO mystery didn't lead to immediate proof of the existence of little green men, it may have put Congress one step closer to learning what sensitive information exists about the mysterious objects flying overhead – and where that information is located.

Three witnesses testified before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security about unidentified aerial phenomena, the official government designation for what the public generally calls UFOs.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Wednesday's congressional hearing may have put Congress one step closer to learning what sensitive information exists about mysterious objects flying overhead – and where that information is located.
ufo, hearing, congress, david fravor, ryan graves, david grusch, aoc, uap
1247
2023-26-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved