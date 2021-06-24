×
Feds Set to Reveal What They Know, Don't Know About UFOs, ETs

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:38 AM

Decades of speculation about UFOs in our skies and whether they are powered by extraterrestrials probably won't end when the Department of Defense unveils its report its highly anticipated report, yet it could reveal some crucial answers.

The Pentagon is expected to release on Friday the conclusions of its clandestine Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which has collected and analyzed a huge cache of UFO incidents across the United States.

Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:38 AM
