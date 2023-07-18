Could Roadblocks 'Derail' Schumer's 'UFO' Transparency Push?

As U.S. lawmakers and national security analysts work to destigmatize the topic of UFOs and demand more information about what exactly is zipping across the nation's skies, experts remain cautiously optimistic about a new effort to declassify government documents related to the mysterious topic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is proposing legislation that would create a commission with the ability to declassify government files about unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, the official government term for unknown objects spotted overhead that are more commonly called UFOs.