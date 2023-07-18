Could Roadblocks 'Derail' Schumer's 'UFO' Transparency Push?

As U.S. lawmakers and national security analysts work to destigmatize the topic of UFOs and demand more information about what exactly is zipping across the nation's skies, experts remain cautiously optimistic about a new effort to declassify government documents related to the mysterious topic.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is proposing legislation that would create a commission with the ability to declassify government files about unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, the official government term for unknown objects spotted overhead that are more commonly called UFOs.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin