×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | chuck schumer | declassify | documents

Could Roadblocks 'Derail' Schumer's 'UFO' Transparency Push?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 06:25 AM EDT

As U.S. lawmakers and national security analysts work to destigmatize the topic of UFOs and demand more information about what exactly is zipping across the nation's skies, experts remain cautiously optimistic about a new effort to declassify government documents related to the mysterious topic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is proposing legislation that would create a commission with the ability to declassify government files about unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, the official government term for unknown objects spotted overhead that are more commonly called UFOs.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As U.S. lawmakers and national security analysts work to destigmatize the topic of UFOs and demand more information about what exactly is zipping across the nation's skies, experts remain cautiously optimistic about a new effort to declassify government documents related to...
ufo, chuck schumer, declassify, documents
1105
2023-25-18
Tuesday, 18 July 2023 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved