As UFO Sightings Rise, Focus Should Be on 'Crown Jewel' Cases

Though the Pentagon's long-awaited 2022 report on the UFO phenomenon didn't entirely answer questions about strange objects reportedly zipping across U.S. skies, experts say the report provides a promising glimpse that the government is at least taking the sightings seriously.

After a months-long delay, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released the "2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" as mandated by the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.