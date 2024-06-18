WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | u.k. | nato | ukraine | allies | ww ii | vietnam war

European Expert: Ukraine Funding Akin to Marshall Plan, Vietnam

Ukrainian trainees hold their rifles in training organized by the third separate assault brigade in the Kyiv region. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 June 2024 08:03 AM EDT

With rhetoric intensifying commensurate with the battlefield conflict between Russia and Ukraine, some experts compare the pledge for more funding from the United States and NATO allies to pages out of history, from the period following World War II to the Vietnam War.

Shane Mason, founder of Strategical a British-based defense consultancy firm, noted a resemblance to the support for Kyiv and the billions the United States spent rebuilding Europe after the fall of the German-led Axis.

Michael Cozzi

Michael Cozzi is a London correspondent for Newsmax, covering parliamentary politics and breaking news stories in the United Kingdom.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With rhetoric intensifying commensurate with the battlefield conflict between Russia and Ukraine, some experts compare the pledge for more funding from the U.S. and NATO allies to pages out of history, from the period following World War II to the Vietnam War.
u.s., u.k., nato, ukraine, allies, ww ii, vietnam war, russia
1007
2024-03-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved