European Expert: Ukraine Funding Akin to Marshall Plan, Vietnam

With rhetoric intensifying commensurate with the battlefield conflict between Russia and Ukraine, some experts compare the pledge for more funding from the United States and NATO allies to pages out of history, from the period following World War II to the Vietnam War.

Shane Mason, founder of Strategical a British-based defense consultancy firm, noted a resemblance to the support for Kyiv and the billions the United States spent rebuilding Europe after the fall of the German-led Axis.