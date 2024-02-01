×
Tags: u.s. | troops | syria | biden administration | service members | hamas | iran

White House Denies US Will Leave Syria, but Plan Has Supporters

A U.S. special forces soldier and Syrian Kurdish soldiers watch a bulldozer dismantle a fortification in the so-called "safe zone" on the border with Turkey near Tal Abyad, Syria. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 01 February 2024 07:39 AM EST

Despite growing calls for the U.S. to withdraw its troops from Syria, where a recent surge in Iran-backed terror attacks have targeted American service members, the Biden administration appears committed to keeping a contingent of soldiers stationed there.

The White House position was in some doubt after a January article in Foreign Policy magazine by a noted Middle East scholar predicted a pullout. The White House and Defense Department swiftly denied the report – though that type of rapid response was telling for the article's author, Charles Lister. Lister is a senior fellow and the director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism & Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute.

John Rossomando

Thursday, 01 February 2024 07:39 AM
