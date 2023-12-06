Iranians Must 'Pay a Price' for Attacks on US Troops

Attacks on U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East continue to rise, and military analysts say the increase is a direct result of the Biden administration's mismanagement of Middle East policy and its failure to stand "staunchly with our allies" amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Pentagon confirmed at the end of November that, since Oct. 17, there have been 74 targeted attacks on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria, injuring more than 60 service members.