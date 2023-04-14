×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | troops | kyiv | embassy | russia | ukraine | war

American Troops at Kyiv Embassy Are in 'Harm's Way'

The United States Embassy to Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 April 2023 07:14 AM EDT

The revelation of a "small U.S. military presence" stationed at the Kyiv embassy is reminiscent of the special "advisers" sent to Vietnam in what proved to be the "opening act" to America's lengthy involvement in that conflict, military analysts say.

The stunning admission from the White House came after a leaked document disclosed that a dozen Americans are part of the 100 Western special force troops operating in Ukraine as the country battles Russia's invasion.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The revelation of a "small U.S. military presence" stationed at the Kyiv embassy is reminiscent of the special "advisers" sent to Vietnam in what proved to be the "opening act" to America's lengthy involvement in that conflict, military analysts say.
u.s., troops, kyiv, embassy, russia, ukraine, war, biden administration
1104
2023-14-14
Friday, 14 April 2023 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved