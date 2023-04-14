American Troops at Kyiv Embassy Are in 'Harm's Way'

The revelation of a "small U.S. military presence" stationed at the Kyiv embassy is reminiscent of the special "advisers" sent to Vietnam in what proved to be the "opening act" to America's lengthy involvement in that conflict, military analysts say.
The stunning admission from the White House came after a leaked document disclosed that a dozen Americans are part of the 100 Western special force troops operating in Ukraine as the country battles Russia's invasion.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin