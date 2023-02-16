US Reliance on 'Emerging' Tech Could 'Handcuff' Forces in War Against China

The recent flight of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States and the subsequent military shoot-downs of the surveillance platform and three other unidentified flying objects have stoked new concerns that America may have more to fear from the low-tech ingenuity of its rivals than from any cutting-edge advancement they may be developing.

National security experts have been sounding the alarm for years about U.S. failures to match or exceed its primary competitors in a host of technological realms, including hypersonics, stealth, and artificial intelligence.