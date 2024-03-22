US Turns to Taiwan in New Space Race Against China

As the U.S. races to keep up with China in a competition for space dominance, space experts call a new bipartisan, bicameral proposal that increases U.S. space cooperation with Taiwan a "strategic benefit for both countries."

In an effort to increase cooperation in space against a common adversary, Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., recently introduced the Taiwan and America Space Assistance Act of 2024.