×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | taiwan | space | race | china | satellites

US Turns to Taiwan in New Space Race Against China

In an effort to increase cooperation in space against a common adversary, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., pictured, teamed up with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., to recently introduce the Taiwan and America Space Assistance Act of 2024. (Getty images)

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 09:27 AM EDT

As the U.S. races to keep up with China in a competition for space dominance, space experts call a new bipartisan, bicameral proposal that increases U.S. space cooperation with Taiwan a "strategic benefit for both countries."

In an effort to increase cooperation in space against a common adversary, Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., recently introduced the Taiwan and America Space Assistance Act of 2024.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As the U.S. races to keep up with China in a competition for space dominance, space experts call a new bipartisan, bicameral proposal that increases U.S. space cooperation with Taiwan a "strategic benefit for both countries."
u.s., taiwan, space, race, china, satellites
1034
2024-27-22
Friday, 22 March 2024 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved