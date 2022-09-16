Key US Satellites Unprepared for 'Space Pearl Harbor' Scenario

As Russia and China continue making major strides with their space weaponry – capabilities that already include electronic jamming tech, optic-blinding lasers, and advanced cyberattack means – defense experts warn the United States is falling perilously behind in both the offensive and defensive realms, with many of America's most important satellites remaining vulnerable to a hostile strike.

Lt. Gen. Bradley C. Saltzman, who is under consideration to be promoted from deputy chief of space operations to replace retiring Gen. John Raymond as the head of Space Force, recently told the Senate Armed Services Committee that, while the U.S. is the "greatest spacefaring nation on the planet," it has failed to create systems capable of operating during a crisis.