Can America Win a Nuclear World War III Against Russia?

Despite Russia's vastly superior nuclear posture and capabilities and the virtual certainty that the United States would lose a limited or general nuclear war with Russia, a bipartisan Washington, D.C., consensus is driving America ever more deeply into the Ukraine War to defeat Russia – regardless of the nuclear risk.
Most of Washington's genuinely best and brightest legitimately fear that even a partial victory by Russia in Ukraine will lead to further aggression by Russia and China, unleashing World War III.
