Russia Flexes Hypersonic Muscle as US Test Flops

A Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet carries a high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missile Kh-47M2 Kinzhal. Russia has used the Kinzhal missiles from the early days of the war on Ukraine. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 07:17 AM EDT

Just days after the U.S. scrubbed a planned hypersonic weapon test in Florida, Russia launched its own demonstration of hypersonic prowess by targeting Ukraine with the largest ever single-day volley of the advanced ballistic missiles – a move that military analysts say could escalate the current high-tech arms race between the U.S. and its adversaries.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that of the 81 missiles fired by Russian forces on Thursday, six were the rarely seen, ultra-high-speed, highly maneuverable Kinzhal Kh-47s, an Iskander short-range ballistic missile that is adapted for air launch.

