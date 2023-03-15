Russia Flexes Hypersonic Muscle as US Test Flops

Just days after the U.S. scrubbed a planned hypersonic weapon test in Florida, Russia launched its own demonstration of hypersonic prowess by targeting Ukraine with the largest ever single-day volley of the advanced ballistic missiles – a move that military analysts say could escalate the current high-tech arms race between the U.S. and its adversaries.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that of the 81 missiles fired by Russian forces on Thursday, six were the rarely seen, ultra-high-speed, highly maneuverable Kinzhal Kh-47s, an Iskander short-range ballistic missile that is adapted for air launch.