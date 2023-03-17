×
Tags: u.s. | russia | conflict | drone | takedown | black sea | global conflict

Drone Takedown Draws US, Russia 'Closer' to Conflict

A Russian Su-27 approaches the back of an MQ-9 drone and begins to release fuel as it passes. The Pentagon claims a Russian aircraft conducted an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 17 March 2023 07:22 AM EDT

While the recent Russian intercept that damaged a U.S. military surveillance drone over the Black Sea has the potential to bring the world "closer to global conflict," military analysts expect both nations will try to let current tensions recede and not risk a potentially catastrophic escalation – for now.

The Pentagon on Thursday released declassified footage of the first direct U.S.-Russian incident since the start of the Ukraine war more than a year ago. The White House condemned Moscow's actions as "unsafe, unprofessional, and reckless." Two Russian jets were involved in the intercept, though only one of the planes can be seen in the released clip.

While the recent Russian intercept that damaged a U.S. military surveillance drone over the Black Sea has the potential to bring the world "closer to global conflict," military analysts expect both nations will try to let current tensions recede.
Friday, 17 March 2023 07:22 AM
