Drone Takedown Draws US, Russia 'Closer' to Conflict

While the recent Russian intercept that damaged a U.S. military surveillance drone over the Black Sea has the potential to bring the world "closer to global conflict," military analysts expect both nations will try to let current tensions recede and not risk a potentially catastrophic escalation – for now.

The Pentagon on Thursday released declassified footage of the first direct U.S.-Russian incident since the start of the Ukraine war more than a year ago. The White House condemned Moscow's actions as "unsafe, unprofessional, and reckless." Two Russian jets were involved in the intercept, though only one of the planes can be seen in the released clip.