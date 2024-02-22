US Products in Enemy Weapons a 'Common' Problem

A new report indicating that American-made products were the primary components used in a North Korean-built short-range ballistic missile fired by Russia in its war against Ukraine illustrates the "rampant" supply chain flaws that persist despite numerous safeguards and sanctions enacted by the U.S. to prevent such a scenario from occurring, military experts say.

A recent study published by Conflict Armament Research, a U.K.-based investigative organization, found that the missile recovered in Kharkiv, Ukraine last month used more than 290 foreign-sourced components – many with ties to U.S. manufacturers.