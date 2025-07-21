WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. | peace | donald trump | china | russia | iran | sanctions

China Vows to Support Russia, Iran

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:18 AM EDT

As the United States works toward peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, there is a developing challenge from China, which let it be known it will not let Russia fail in the Ukraine conflict or let Iran be subdued in the Middle East.

These statements have gone relatively unnoticed but provide a firm foundation for Russia and Iran to stay in perpetual conflict regardless of the cost.

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:18 AM
