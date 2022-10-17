America's Nuclear Arsenal in Precariously Weak State

Long gone are the days when hundreds of American bombers were on alert at domestic and overseas Strategic Air Command bases and thousands of strategic and tactical nuclear missiles were on alert to provide visible, manifest, and unequivocal evidence of U.S. resolve to any adversary daring to speak of a nuclear showdown.
Some of those atomic assets still exist, however, and in North Dakota, where integral remnants of our once-determined deterrence now languish, a U.S. rival is quietly moving in.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin