America's Nuclear Arsenal in Precariously Weak State

Long gone are the days when hundreds of American bombers were on alert at domestic and overseas Strategic Air Command bases and thousands of strategic and tactical nuclear missiles were on alert to provide visible, manifest, and unequivocal evidence of U.S. resolve to any adversary daring to speak of a nuclear showdown.

Some of those atomic assets still exist, however, and in North Dakota, where integral remnants of our once-determined deterrence now languish, a U.S. rival is quietly moving in.