Tags: u.s. | nuclear | deterrence | china | russia | threat

US Nuclear Deterrence 'Breaking Down' Over Lack of Tactical Nukes

An unarmed Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The only deterrent the United States possess against conventional enemies is ICBMs (USAF/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 06:49 AM EDT

While the threat of "mutually assured destruction" has helped maintain a tense but tenable nuclear peace for decades, national security experts fear that America's aging atomic stockpile may no longer be enough to deter the growing threat posed by China and Russia – both of which have amassed superior arsenals of modern-day tactical nuclear arms.

Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, recently warned that China is expanding its nuclear forces at a "breathtaking" pace and called for a strengthening of U.S. nuclear deterrence to combat the danger.

