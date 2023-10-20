×
US Needs 'Credible' Nuke Deterrent Against China, Russia

A Russian Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise at a training ground in Russia. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 07:53 AM EDT

With satellite images and reports showing U.S. rivals Russia and China building facilities, digging tunnels, and modernizing their nuclear arsenals amid increasing tensions with America, a congressionally mandated commission is calling for the U.S. to boost its own nuclear posture.

The Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States issued a new report warning that if the U.S. doesn't adjust its strategic posture it will place its "vital interests and international stability" at risk in the coming years.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

