US Needs 'Credible' Nuke Deterrent Against China, Russia

With satellite images and reports showing U.S. rivals Russia and China building facilities, digging tunnels, and modernizing their nuclear arsenals amid increasing tensions with America, a congressionally mandated commission is calling for the U.S. to boost its own nuclear posture.
The Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States issued a new report warning that if the U.S. doesn't adjust its strategic posture it will place its "vital interests and international stability" at risk in the coming years.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.