US Needs 'Credible' Nuke Deterrent Against China, Russia

With satellite images and reports showing U.S. rivals Russia and China building facilities, digging tunnels, and modernizing their nuclear arsenals amid increasing tensions with America, a congressionally mandated commission is calling for the U.S. to boost its own nuclear posture.

The Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States issued a new report warning that if the U.S. doesn't adjust its strategic posture it will place its "vital interests and international stability" at risk in the coming years.