Navy Needs a Heavy-Lift Fleet Before Potential China Conflict

With storm clouds brewing in the Western Pacific, more attention and resources are being applied to build deterrence against possible Chinese moves against, or potentially beyond, Taiwan – but is the U.S. Navy fully ready for any looming conflict?

China is already in the Solomon Islands, which places China behind the Second Island Chain, encompassing Palau, Ulithi, Guam, Tinian, and Saipan – the last three being sovereign American territories. The Second Island Chain provides the basing to project force to deter China and help protect Taiwan.