×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | navy | fleet | china | conflict | pacific | taiwan

Navy Needs a Heavy-Lift Fleet Before Potential China Conflict

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:04 AM EDT

With storm clouds brewing in the Western Pacific, more attention and resources are being applied to build deterrence against possible Chinese moves against, or potentially beyond, Taiwan – but is the U.S. Navy fully ready for any looming conflict?

China is already in the Solomon Islands, which places China behind the Second Island Chain, encompassing Palau, Ulithi, Guam, Tinian, and Saipan – the last three being sovereign American territories. The Second Island Chain provides the basing to project force to deter China and help protect Taiwan.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With storm clouds brewing in the Western Pacific, more attention and resources are being applied to build deterrence against possible Chinese moves against, or potentially beyond, Taiwan - but is the U.S. Navy fully ready for any looming conflict?
u.s., navy, fleet, china, conflict, pacific, taiwan, dry docks
1006
2023-04-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved