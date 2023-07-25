As US Runs 'Low' on Munitions, Shortfalls Addressed Slowly

President Joe Biden may have revealed classified information and exposed a critical U.S. vulnerability earlier this month when he noted during an interview that the U.S. is running "low" on munitions.
Speaking to CNN about the war in Ukraine and the ability of the U.S. to keep supplying the effort to beat back Russian aggression, Biden seemingly slipped when assessing the remaining U.S. munitions – numbers that typically are not disclosed.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin