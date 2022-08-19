Are New US Missile Defense Plans Too Little, Too Late?

Pentagon plans to defend Guam – the westernmost American foothold – from a potential attack by Chinese missiles could be too little, too late, a Heritage Foundation report says.

In the event of an attack, the U.S. territory that's home to approximately 170,000 military and civilian American citizens should be viewed much as Hawaii was on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan launched an attack on the then U.S. territory, the report's author, Brent Sadler, argues. Sadler told Newsmax that the defense of Guam shouldn't be shrugged off and threats against in shouldn't be allowed to slide.