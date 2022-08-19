×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | missile defense | china | guam | biden administration

Are New US Missile Defense Plans Too Little, Too Late?

Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles seen during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015. The range of China's DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile puts Guam's air force and naval installations within striking distance from the Chinese mainland. (Andy Wong/AP)

By    |   Friday, 19 August 2022 06:53 AM EDT

Pentagon plans to defend Guam – the westernmost American foothold – from a potential attack by Chinese missiles could be too little, too late, a Heritage Foundation report says.

In the event of an attack, the U.S. territory that's home to approximately 170,000 military and civilian American citizens should be viewed much as Hawaii was on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan launched an attack on the then U.S. territory, the report's author, Brent Sadler, argues. Sadler told Newsmax that the defense of Guam shouldn't be shrugged off and threats against in shouldn't be allowed to slide.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pentagon plans to defend Guam - the westernmost American foothold - from a potential attack by Chinese missiles could be too little, too late, a Heritage Foundation report says.
u.s., missile defense, china, guam, biden administration
1221
2022-53-19
Friday, 19 August 2022 06:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved