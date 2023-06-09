×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | military | trainers | taiwan | china | assault | m-1 tanks

Why Are US Military 'Trainers' on the Ground in Taiwan?

Self-propelled artillery vehicles fire during the Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise as part of the U.S.-Philippines Balikatan Exercises, amid rising tensions with China, in San Miguel, Zambales, The Philippines, on April 28. (Ceng Shou Yi/AP)

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 08:00 AM EDT

As tensions mount between China and Taiwan – and amid fears that Beijing could look to make its long-threatened assault on the independent island nation at any time during the next several years – U.S. military trainers are already on the ground, helping prepare Taiwan's military for what may await.

Mostly overshadowed by the Russian buildup around and then invasion of Ukraine, U.S. special operations forces have been on the ground in Taiwan for a couple of years, quietly helping to train Taiwanese troops on how to repel a forced landing attempt by China's military.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As tensions mount between China and Taiwan – and amid fears that Beijing could look to make its long-threatened assault on the independent island nation at any time during the next several years – U.S. military trainers are already on the ground.
u.s., military, trainers, taiwan, china, assault, m-1 tanks, ccp
1032
2023-00-09
Friday, 09 June 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved