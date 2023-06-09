Why Are US Military 'Trainers' on the Ground in Taiwan?

As tensions mount between China and Taiwan – and amid fears that Beijing could look to make its long-threatened assault on the independent island nation at any time during the next several years – U.S. military trainers are already on the ground, helping prepare Taiwan's military for what may await.
Mostly overshadowed by the Russian buildup around and then invasion of Ukraine, U.S. special operations forces have been on the ground in Taiwan for a couple of years, quietly helping to train Taiwanese troops on how to repel a forced landing attempt by China's military.
