Munich 2026: A Transatlantic Reset Begins

There was little doubt that this year's Munich Security Conference would be something more than business as usual.
Long-standing geopolitical certainties seem to be eroding faster than new structures can be established. Old alliances appear increasingly strained, trust in established institutions has been weakened, and the once unshakable transatlantic relationship — long the anchor of Western stability — is being reassessed from every angle, by every relevant actor.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin