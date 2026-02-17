WATCH TV LIVE

Munich 2026: A Transatlantic Reset Begins

Secretary of State Marco Rubio waves as he boards a plane Thursday to attend the Munich Security Conference. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 07:31 AM EST

There was little doubt that this year's Munich Security Conference would be something more than business as usual.

Long-standing geopolitical certainties seem to be eroding faster than new structures can be established. Old alliances appear increasingly strained, trust in established institutions has been weakened, and the once unshakable transatlantic relationship — long the anchor of Western stability — is being reassessed from every angle, by every relevant actor.

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 07:31 AM
