US-Iran Prisoner Swap 'Put a Price' on Americans' Heads

While the announcement that five Americans detained in Iran will be coming home as part of a proposed prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic is "welcomed news," Middle East experts are panning the negotiations for allowing billions in frozen Iranian assets to be put in play.
After months of indirect negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials, the deal was announced after Iran transferred four of the Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American had already been placed under house arrest.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin