US-Iran Prisoner Swap 'Put a Price' on Americans' Heads

Roxanne Tahbaz holds a placard outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, England, asking to bring home her father Morad Tahbaz, who is jailed in Iran, on April 13, 2022. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 August 2023 06:33 AM EDT

While the announcement that five Americans detained in Iran will be coming home as part of a proposed prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic is "welcomed news," Middle East experts are panning the negotiations for allowing billions in frozen Iranian assets to be put in play.

After months of indirect negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials, the deal was announced after Iran transferred four of the Americans from prison to house arrest. The fifth American had already been placed under house arrest.

While the announcement that five Americans detained in Iran are part of a proposed prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic is "welcomed news," Middle East experts are panning the negotiations for allowing billions in frozen Iranian assets to be put in play.
Thursday, 17 August 2023 06:33 AM
