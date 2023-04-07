×
Tags: u.s. | hypersonic | weapons | satellite network | spacex

US on Cusp of Hypersonic 'Renaissance Period'

People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 07:12 AM EDT

After a string of frustrating cancellations and embarrassing setbacks, the U.S. programs for developing and defending against hypersonic weapons have finally gotten off the ground – in some cases literally, after a recent launch placed into orbit the vanguard of a multi-billion-dollar satellite network intended to keep America safe from the advanced weapons that several of its adversaries already possess.

Military analysts applauded Sunday's sunrise launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, calling it "welcomed" news that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off for a Space Development Agency mission, had successfully deployed the first 10 satellites of what will eventually be a network of more than a hundred. When completed, the constellation will work together to detect and deter next-generation weaponry from rival nations.

