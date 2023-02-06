US Has 11 of 50 Most Dangerous Cities, All Run by Democrats

A trio of American cities – Baltimore, Memphis, and Detroit – rank among the 20 most dangerous cities on the planet, according to a recent report.

The stunning report from Numbeo, a global database of quality-of-life data, contains both a Crime Index, which is an estimation of overall levels of crime in a city, and a Safety Index. A city with a high Safety Index is considered very secure and peaceful. A city with a high Crime Index is considered anything but.