×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | dangerous | cities | democrats | baltimore | memphis | detroit

US Has 11 of 50 Most Dangerous Cities, All Run by Democrats

(AP)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 07:29 AM EST

A trio of American cities – Baltimore, Memphis, and Detroit – rank among the 20 most dangerous cities on the planet, according to a recent report.

The stunning report from Numbeo, a global database of quality-of-life data, contains both a Crime Index, which is an estimation of overall levels of crime in a city, and a Safety Index. A city with a high Safety Index is considered very secure and peaceful. A city with a high Crime Index is considered anything but.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A trio of American cities - Baltimore, Memphis, and Detroit - rank among the 20 most dangerous cities on the planet, according to a recent report.
u.s., dangerous, cities, democrats, baltimore, memphis, detroit, crime
593
2023-29-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved