US Seaports Vulnerable to Underwater Drone Attacks

For the first time in decades, the waters off America’s coasts may be vulnerable to submersibles piloted by adversaries such as China or Russia, with the U.S. seemingly playing catch-up regarding ways to detect and destroy the potential threats.

Seaport security was taken very seriously during World War II when German submarines lurked near East Coast beaches. But during the Cold War, despite the U.S. possessing a large Naval force and being the leading power in undersea surveillance, concerns waned about a possible foray by adversaries into American harbors.