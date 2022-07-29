US, China in 'Test of Wills' Over Pelosi Taiwan Trip

Chinese threats surrounding a rumored upcoming trip to Taiwan by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have elevated the visit from a somewhat routine show of support for the democratic, self-governed island into a high-stakes "test of wills" between the world's two dominant superpowers – with potential military implications, China experts say.

Beijing on Thursday again issued a thinly veiled warning regarding Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, a territory that China still claims as its own. During a two-hour call, Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that "those who play with fire will only get burnt," according to a Chinese state media account of the conversation. Xi reportedly added: "[We] hope the U.S. side can see this clearly."