×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | china | pelosi | taiwan trip | nancy pelosi | xi jinping | joe biden

US, China in 'Test of Wills' Over Pelosi Taiwan Trip

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives at a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 28. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 July 2022 06:38 AM EDT

Chinese threats surrounding a rumored upcoming trip to Taiwan by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have elevated the visit from a somewhat routine show of support for the democratic, self-governed island into a high-stakes "test of wills" between the world's two dominant superpowers – with potential military implications, China experts say.

Beijing on Thursday again issued a thinly veiled warning regarding Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, a territory that China still claims as its own. During a two-hour call, Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that "those who play with fire will only get burnt," according to a Chinese state media account of the conversation. Xi reportedly added: "[We] hope the U.S. side can see this clearly."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chinese threats surrounding a rumored upcoming trip to Taiwan by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have elevated the visit from a somewhat routine show of support for the democratic, self-governed island into a high-stakes "test of wills" between superpowers.
u.s., china, pelosi, taiwan trip, nancy pelosi, xi jinping, joe biden
1180
2022-38-29
Friday, 29 July 2022 06:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved