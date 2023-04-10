×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | china | military | guam | missiles | defense system | ccp

Pacific Deterrence Initiative Puts Focus on Guam

U.S. soldiers march during an opening ceremony for Camp Blaz, the new Marine Corps base on the U.S. island territory of Guam, on Jan. 26. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 07:39 AM EDT

In a potential future conflict between the U.S. and China, American military planners are betting billions of dollars that a small island about the size of Chicago – though with just a fraction of its population – will prove a pivotal Pacific fortress to hold.

The U.S. territory of Guam and the nearby islands of Tinian and Saipan represent the all-important forward operating bases for America to project force and maintain the capability to deter, and if necessary defeat, a Chinese invasion.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In a potential future conflict between the U.S. and China, American military planners are betting billions of dollars that a small island about the size of Chicago - though with just a fraction of its population - will prove a pivotal Pacific fortress to hold.
u.s., china, military, guam, missiles, defense system, ccp
1019
2023-39-10
Monday, 10 April 2023 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved