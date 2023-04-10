Pacific Deterrence Initiative Puts Focus on Guam

In a potential future conflict between the U.S. and China, American military planners are betting billions of dollars that a small island about the size of Chicago – though with just a fraction of its population – will prove a pivotal Pacific fortress to hold.
The U.S. territory of Guam and the nearby islands of Tinian and Saipan represent the all-important forward operating bases for America to project force and maintain the capability to deter, and if necessary defeat, a Chinese invasion.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin