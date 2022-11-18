Should US Confront Chinese Belligerence With Force or Diplomacy?

America and the West must come to terms with Chinese belligerence and confront its spread through a grand, Cold War-style strategy, former government officials and China experts said last Friday at the Richard Nixon Foundation's Global Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., – but despite the agreement on what must be done, there was little consensus of exactly how to do it.
Should China's belligerence be met with force or with conciliation? That was the question noted China experts aimed to tackle at a potentially perilous moment for America. In March 2021, Adm. Phil Davidson, who was then-head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, warned Congress that "our conventional deterrent is eroding" in regards to China.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin