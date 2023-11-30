×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | charities | funding | hamas | islamic | terrorist organizations | liberal

Major Foundations Funding Terrorist-Linked Charities

A Palestinian militant from the Ezzedine al-Qassam brigade, the armed wing of Hamas, poses with his weapon. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 07:23 AM EST

Major foundations have provided millions of dollars in funding to Islamic terrorist-linked charities during the past decade, a report by the Philadelphia-based Middle East Forum has revealed.

The report notes that Hamas created a new global charity network that has funded the terrorist organization over the past decade. MEF names at least a dozen Hamas-aligned charities in the document.

John Rossomando | editorial.rossomando@newsmax.com

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Major foundations have provided millions of dollars in funding to Islamic terrorist-linked charities during the past decade, a report by the Philadelphia-based Middle East Forum has revealed.
u.s., charities, funding, hamas, islamic, terrorist organizations, liberal, george soros, palestinian
1341
2023-23-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved