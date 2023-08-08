×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | birth rate | decline | economy | census | polls | financial

'Child-Free Generation' Will Inflict 'Financial Strain' on US

A family takes photographs beneath the cherry blossoms at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center in Philadelphia. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 07:33 AM EDT

As more young adults are embracing the financial freedom that comes with being part of an emerging "child-free generation," economists warn that the troubling trend could lead to economic strain for the U.S. in the years to come.

The U.S. birth rate has been declining since 2008 and one of the biggest reasons cited by young adults for putting off having children is the cost.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As more young adults are embracing the financial freedom that comes with being part of an emerging "child-free generation," economists warn that the troubling trend could lead to economic strain for the U.S. in the years to come.
u.s., birth rate, decline, economy, census, polls, financial, freedom
1120
2023-33-08
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved