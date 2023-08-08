'Child-Free Generation' Will Inflict 'Financial Strain' on US

As more young adults are embracing the financial freedom that comes with being part of an emerging "child-free generation," economists warn that the troubling trend could lead to economic strain for the U.S. in the years to come.
The U.S. birth rate has been declining since 2008 and one of the biggest reasons cited by young adults for putting off having children is the cost.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin