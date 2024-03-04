Trio of New, Permanent US Bases on Taiwan Have Serious Ramifications

There have been about 200 members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces serving as "trainers" on Taiwan since the early days of the Trump presidency – but their most important work may come in the months ahead.
Glimpses of the troops have been rare, but the few images made public appear to be calculated messages aimed at exhorting and encouraging the Taiwanese population and military, as well as sending a subtle but clear message of deterrence to China.
